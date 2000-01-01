Erdene Resource Development Corp (TSE:ERD)

North American company
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market CapCAD34.340m
  • SymbolTSE:ERD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29480N2068

Erdene Resource Development Corp is a Canadian-based resource exploration company whose principal business is the exploration and development of precious and base metal and mineral deposits in Mongolia.

