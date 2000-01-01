Company Profile

ERG SPA produces electricity from clean, renewable, and sustainable sources. The company produces wind power, and electricity as a hydroelectric operator to markets across Europe. Electricity is also generated from natural gas operations located in Italy. ERG's wind power production is handled by subsidiary ENG Renew that focuses on developing, building, and operating wind assets. Hydropower and natural gas operations are split off into ERG Power Generation. The company's hydro assets include plants, dams, reservoirs, and a pumping station. Natural gas production contributes the most revenue for ERG, and is churned out from a cogeneration plant that produces electricity and steam. Electricity from the plant is either fed into Italy's national grid or used to power other industrial plants.ERG SPA is an independent renewable energy producer from wind, thermal & hydro generation. The Company operates wind farms in Italy, Germany, France and Eastern Europe. It also operates a thermal plant in Sicily & hydro generation plant in Central Italy.