Erie Indemnity Co primarily performs services on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange relating to sales, underwriting, and issuance of policies. Erie Indemnity's results are tied to the performance of the Insurance Exchange, which principally provides automobile and homeowners insurance for individuals, along with multiperil, workers' compensation, and commercial automobile insurance for its commercial clients. Erie Indemnity's management fee is typically 25% of the Exchange's premiums, and this accounts for all of Erie Indemnity's revenue. The company operates exclusively in the United States.Erie Indemnity Co provides sales, underwriting and policy issuance services to the policyholders of Erie Insurance Exchange. It also operates as a property & casualty insurer through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.