ERM Power Ltd (ASX:EPW)
Market Info - EPW
Company Info - EPW
- Market CapAUD603.200m
- SymbolASX:EPW
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- ISINAU000000EPW7
Company Profile
ERM Power Ltd is engaged generation of electricity and providing energy solutions. It is also engaged in electricity sales to businesses in Australia and the United States of America.