Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1856)

  • Market CapHKD604.540m
  • SymbolSEHK:1856
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG311691086

Company Profile

Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of Swiss-made mechanical and quartz premium watches for men and women.

