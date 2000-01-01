Eros International (NYSE:EROS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EROS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EROS
- Market Cap$345.850m
- SymbolNYSE:EROS
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIM00B86NL059
Company Profile
Eros International PLC is an Indian film production company. It distributes movies to multiplexes and theatres, broadcasts television content and offers digital platforms through its website www.erosnow.com and Youtube.