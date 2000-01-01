Company Profile

Eros International PLC is an Indian film production and distribution company. It distributes its film content across multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters and broadcasts television content via tie-ups with channels such as ZEE TV and Star TV. The company also has a digital presence through its website; www.erosnow.com and an independent channel on Youtube. Geographically, it has a presence in India, North America, Europe and Rest of the world. The company primary revenue streams are derived from three channels: theatrical, television syndication and digital and ancillary.Eros International PLC is an Indian film production company. It distributes movies to multiplexes and theatres, broadcasts television content and offers digital platforms through its website www.erosnow.com and Youtube.