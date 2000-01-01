Erris Resources Ordinary Shares (LSE:ERIS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ERIS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ERIS
- Market Cap£1.320m
- SymbolLSE:ERIS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFN4GY99
Company Profile
Erris Resources PLC is a mineral exploration and development company. The company's projects include Abbeytown Project in Ireland, and alliance with Centerra Gold KB Inc in Sweden.