Company Profile

Founded in 1819 as Austria's first savings bank, Erste Group Bank employs around 47,000 and serves around 16 million customers. The bank has more than 2,600 branches in seven countries, which it considers its home markets. Erste Group is one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe. While the bank is headquartered in Austria, it also has core operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, and Serbia. In addition, it has a direct and indirect majority and minority presence in Central and Eastern Europe (Slovenia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Macedonia, and Moldova).Erste Group Bank AG. offers banking and financial services including savings account, asset management, investment funds, consumer credit and mortgage lending and investment banking and securities trading.