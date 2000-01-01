Erytech Pharma SA (EURONEXT:ERYP)

European company
Market Info - ERYP

Company Info - ERYP

  • Market Cap€76.860m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ERYP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011471135

Company Profile

Erytech Pharma SA is a France based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged conducting activities in research and development in the fields of treatment for acute leukemia and other orphan diseases.

Latest ERYP news

