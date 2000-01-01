Erytech Pharma SA (EURONEXT:ERYP)
Company Info - ERYP
- Market Cap€76.860m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ERYP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0011471135
Company Profile
Erytech Pharma SA is a France based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged conducting activities in research and development in the fields of treatment for acute leukemia and other orphan diseases.