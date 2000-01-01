Company Profile

Escalade Inc manufactures and distributes sporting goods for a varied range of activities. These sports include archery, table tennis, basketball goals, trampoline, play systems, fitness, game tables like hockey and soccer, billiards, darting, and other outdoor games. These products are sold under the brand names like Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Woodplay, Silverback, Nodor, Rage, Child Life, among others. The geographic segments in which the company operates are North America, Europe and others out of which the major part of revenue is generated from North America region.