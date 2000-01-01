Escape Hunt (LSE:ESC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ESC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ESC
- Market Cap£4.310m
- SymbolLSE:ESC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDB79J29
Company Profile
Escape Hunt PLC is the provider of live escape the room experiences. The escape room is a physical adventure game in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.