UK company
This share can be held in
Trading Account, ISA, JISA, SIPP

Company Info - ESCH

  • Market Cap£34.990m
  • SymbolLSE:ESCH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00B6SKRB38

Company Profile

Escher Group Holdings PLC is a provider of retail and-message-based software solutions and services. It develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-wide software applications for post office counter automation and distributed network communication.

