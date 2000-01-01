Escher Group Holdings (LSE:ESCH)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ESCH
- Market Cap£34.990m
- SymbolLSE:ESCH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINIE00B6SKRB38
Escher Group Holdings PLC is a provider of retail and-message-based software solutions and services. It develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-wide software applications for post office counter automation and distributed network communication.