ESE Entertainment Inc Ordinary Shares
- Market CapCAD54.430m
- SymbolTSX:ESE
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorEntertainment
- Currency
- ISINCA26906P1045
ESE Entertainment Inc is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and operators in the gaming and esports industries. Its capabilities include but are not limited to, physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. The company is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America.