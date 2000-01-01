ESG Core Investments BV Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ESG)

European company
Market Info - ESG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ESG

  • Market Cap€254.350m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ESG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINNL00150006O3

Company Profile

ESG Core Investments BV is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to unlock a unique investment opportunity in Europe within industries that benefit from strong Environmental, Social and Governance profiles.

