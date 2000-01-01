eShippers Management Ltd (TSX:EPX.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EPX.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EPX.H

  • Market CapCAD1.550m
  • SymbolTSX:EPX.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29643P2052

Company Profile

eShippers Management Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing exploration and evaluation assets.

Latest EPX.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .