ESI Environmental Sensors Inc (TSX:ESV.H)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD0.510m
  • SymbolTSX:ESV.H
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2689383057

Company Profile

ESI Environmental Sensors Inc is primarily involved in the development, manufacture, sale and after-market servicing of water measurement instrumentation and related technology.

