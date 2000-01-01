Company Profile

Esi Group SA provides virtual prototyping software and services. It functions through the Edition and Distribution of software and Consulting Services segments. The segments include licensing of proprietary software based on fee system, distribution of solutions and licenses by subsidiaries and network of third party distributors and agents, specialised research and digital projects related to creation of pre-industrial digital simulation models for new applications, joint industrial engineering projects which focus on deployment of new applications and engineering and other services activities. The group offers its products and services in ground transportation, heavy industry, aeronautics and aerospace, energy, government and defense, electronics and consumer goods and education sectors.Esi Group SA specializes in providing virtual prototyping software and services and also solutions for data analytics, cloud and system modelling. It also provides engineering services which includes consulting, technical support etc.