Eskay Mining Corp (TSX:ESK)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ESK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ESK

  • Market CapCAD15.370m
  • SymbolTSX:ESK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2964371066

Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp is a Canada based company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an interest in St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB) - Eskay Project and Corey Mineral Claims.Eskay Mining Corp is a Canada based company which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. They hold an interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay Project.

Latest ESK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .