Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp is a Canada based company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an interest in St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB) - Eskay Project and Corey Mineral Claims.