Company Info - ALESK
- Market Cap€520.760m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALESK
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0000035818
Esker SA is a software publishing company. It is a publisher of document dematerialization solutions. The company's customers use the licensed or on-demand solutions to increase the profitability, productivity, and visibility of their document processes such as Order-to-Cash and Purchase-to-Pay and the dissemination of documents. It provides services in three groups namely Customer Cycle consisting of customer orders, customer invoices and customer relationship management recovery; Supplier Cycle consisting of purchase orders, and supplier invoices; and Dissemination of Documents consisting of courier services, and fax services. The company's products include Esker on Demand, FlyDoc, TermSync, Esker DeliveryWare, Esker Fax/VSI-Fax, and Terminal emulation.