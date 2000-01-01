Esker SA (EURONEXT:ALESK)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALESK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALESK

  • Market Cap€520.760m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALESK
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000035818

Company Profile

Esker SA is a software publishing company. It is a publisher of document dematerialization solutions. The company’s customers use the licensed or on-demand solutions to increase the profitability, productivity, and visibility of their document processes such as Order-to-Cash and Purchase-to-Pay and the dissemination of documents. It provides services in three groups namely Customer Cycle consisting of customer orders, customer invoices and customer relationship management recovery; Supplier Cycle consisting of purchase orders, and supplier invoices; and Dissemination of Documents consisting of courier services, and fax services. The company’s products include Esker on Demand, FlyDoc, TermSync, Esker DeliveryWare, Esker Fax/VSI-Fax, and Terminal emulation.Esker SA is a software publishing company. It is a publisher of document dematerialization solutions. The company’s customers use the licensed or on-demand solutions to increase the profitability, productivity and visibility of their document processes.

Latest ALESK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .