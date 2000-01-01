Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It specializes in developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm has Business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with the elevated LDL-C operating segment.Esperion Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or LDL-C, lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated LDL-C.