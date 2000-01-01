Esperite NV (EURONEXT:ESP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ESP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ESP
- Market Cap€1.460m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ESP
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINNL0009272137
Company Profile
Esperite NV is a company based in the Netherlands, which offers healthcare services. Esperite derives its revenue mostly from its Stem Cell segment. Geographically it generates revenue from Italy.