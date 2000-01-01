Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp designs, develops, tests, and manufactures specialized military and rugged industrial power supplies and transformers for use in harsh or severe environment applications. Its products and solutions include power converters, power conditioning, high voltage radar, contract manufacturing, custom engineering, and others. The applications of these products include AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power.Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp is a power electronics design & original equipment manufacturing company. It manufactures electronic equipment including filters, power transformers, magnetic components used in military and industrial applications.