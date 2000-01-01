Espial Group Inc (TSE:ESP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ESP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ESP

  • Market CapCAD55.680m
  • SymbolTSE:ESP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2966511024

Company Profile

Espial Group Inc develops multiscreen client software solutions for set top box and other devices as well as back-office software TV delivery systems for TV service providers.

Latest ESP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .