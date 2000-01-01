Espial Group Inc (TSE:ESP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ESP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ESP
- Market CapCAD55.680m
- SymbolTSE:ESP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA2966511024
Company Profile
Espial Group Inc develops multiscreen client software solutions for set top box and other devices as well as back-office software TV delivery systems for TV service providers.