Company Profile

Esprinet SpA is engaged in the wholesale distribution of IT and consumer electronics in Italy and Spain. Its is especially focused on delivering technology to resellers mainly addressing the small-to-midsize businesses (SMB). The companystructures its business into three sectors: business-to-business (B2B) distribution of information technology (IT) and consumer electronics; business-to-consumer (B2C) distribution of IT and consumer electronics, and business-to-business (B2B) distribution of microelectronic components. The company generates most of its revenue from Italian operations.Esprinet is engaged in wholesale distribution of IT and consumer electronics in Italy and Spain, especially focused on delivering technology to resellers addressing the small-to-midsize businesses (SMB).