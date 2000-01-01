Esprit Holdings Ltd ADR (XETRA:ESHA)

European company
Market Info - ESHA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ESHA

  • Market Cap€347.700m
  • SymbolXETRA:ESHA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29666V2043

Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Ltd is engaged in the retail and wholesale distribution and licensing of quality fashion and non-apparel products designed under esprit brand name.

Latest ESHA news

