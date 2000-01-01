Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Ltd is an international fashion brand. The company's operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Licensing and Others. It produces garments that are sold at its directly managed retail outlets. The products are retailed under its Esprit brand and edc brand. Esprit's selling strategy also includes online and third party distribution of products. It generates revenues from the sale of apparel in Germany, Rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific.Esprit Holdings Ltd is engaged in the retail and wholesale distribution and licensing of quality fashion and non-apparel products designed under esprit brand name.