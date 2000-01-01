ESR-REIT (SGX:J91U)
ESR-REIT is a Singapore-based industrial real estate investment trust that invests directly or indirectly in income-producing real estate and real estate-related assets, which are used primarily for industrial, warehousing and logistics purposes. The Trust operates through the leasing of investment properties segment. Its properties range from logistics, warehousing, light industrial, general industrial to car showroom and workshop.ESR-REIT is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in investing directly or indirectly in income-producing real estate and real estate related assets in Singapore and used for industrial, warehousing & logistic purposes.