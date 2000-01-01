Esrey Resources Ltd (TSX:ESR)
Market Info - ESR
Company Info - ESR
- Market CapCAD1.000m
- SymbolTSX:ESR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Currency
- ISINCA29669T1075
Company Profile
Esrey Resources Ltd is engaged in exploration activities on its oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea. The company holds interests in approximately 2.4 million acres of prospective oil and natural gas properties.