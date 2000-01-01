Esrey Resources Ltd (TSX:ESR)

North American company
Market Info - ESR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ESR

  • Market CapCAD1.000m
  • SymbolTSX:ESR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29669T1075

Company Profile

Esrey Resources Ltd is engaged in exploration activities on its oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea. The company holds interests in approximately 2.4 million acres of prospective oil and natural gas properties.

