Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap$5.325bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ESNT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG3198U1027

Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd is a housing finance provider offering credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage in the event of a default.

