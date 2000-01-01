Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EPRT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EPRT

  • Market Cap$1.998bn
  • SymbolNYSE:EPRT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29670E1073

Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Latest EPRT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .