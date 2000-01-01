Company Profile

Essential Utilities Inc is a U.S.-based holding company for regulated utilities providing water or wastewater services to states in the Midwest, East, and South. Aqua America's services include operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities, water repair services, and building water systems. The company derives the majority of its revenue from Pennsylvania, where it is headquartered. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from water services and secondarily from wastewater services. Aqua America has a diversified customer base, deriving most of its revenue from residential customers. The company also sells to commercial, fire protection, industrial, and wastewater customers.Aqua America Inc is the holding company for regulated utilities providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia.