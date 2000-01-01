Essentra Ordinary Shares (LSE:ESNT)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ESNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ESNT

  • Market Cap£903.840m
  • SymbolLSE:ESNT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B0744359

Company Profile

Essentra PLC makes and sells components. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The components segment includes small plastic and metal pieces for use in the industrial and consumer equipment sectors. The packaging segment provides product packaging to large- and mid-sized companies in the health and personal care sectors. The filters segment supplies tobacco filters, tobacco lab testing services, and tear tape for use in food and drink packaging. Essentra sells its products worldwide, and the majority of revenue comes from Europe and Africa.Essentra PLC is a plastic product manufacturer. Its portfolio comprises of specialist plastic, fibre, foam and packaging products.

Latest ESNT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ESNT Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .