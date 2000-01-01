Company Profile

Essentra PLC manufactures and sells a variety of plastic components. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The health and personal care packaging segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells packaging products to healthcare and personal care products manufacturers. The filter products segment sells cigarette filters and packaging for cigarettes. The distribution segment sells coating and adhesive tapes, identification technology, plastic injection products, and metal items. The specialist technologies segment sells thread and pipe protection products to the oil and gas industry as well as thermoplastic products to the personal care and consumer goods industries. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.Essentra PLC is a plastic product manufacturer. Its portfolio comprises of specialist plastic, fibre, foam and packaging products.