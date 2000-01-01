Company Profile

Essex Bio-Technology Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling of biopharmaceutical products. The biopharmaceutical products are developed for the treatment and healing of surface wounds and eye wounds. The operating segments of the group are Pharmaceutical products and Provision of marketing services. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Pharmaceutical products segment which includes manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical products. The organization receives revenue from its operations in China.