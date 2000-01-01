Company Profile

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 250 apartment communities with over 60,000 units and is developing seven additional properties with 1,960 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.Essex Property Trust Inc owns and develops multifamily apartments. Its portfolio comprises of garden-style, midrise, and high-rise multifamily assets in the United States.