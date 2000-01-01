Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica is a combination of the leading manufacturer of premium frames and sunglasses and the leading manufacturer of optical lenses. Both companies are significantly larger than the next biggest player in their respective fields and command around 15% of the fragmented global eyewear market. The combined company has a broad geographical presence, with around 25% of sales in Europe, 52% in the North America, and the rest in Asia and Latin America.Essilor International SA designs, manufactures, purchases, sells and trades all eyewear and optical products. It also manufactures purchases and sales frames, sunglasses and other protective equipment, lenses and contact lenses.