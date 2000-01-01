Company Profile

Essity AB is a health and hygiene company spun out of Svenska Cellulosa in June 2017. The company operates in three segments: personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene. Essity's products span baby care, feminine care, toilet paper, facial tissue, and wet wipes categories, as well as hand soap, hand sanitizers, and dispensers for institutional customers. Essity generates the majority of its revenue in Europe.Essity AB is a hygiene and health company that develops, produces, and sells products and solutions in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and Professional Hygiene business areas. Its products include baby care, feminine care, toilet paper, household towels.