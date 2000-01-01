Company Profile

Esso SAF is engaged in the purchase of crude oil , the transformation of this oil in its two refineries, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products in its service stations from its customers directly or through its subsidiaries. Petroleum refining is the transformation of crude oil into finished petroleum products. Petroleum products sold by the Company are stored in oil depots and distributed through different channels. It had more than 630 service stations and 2 refineries located in France.Esso SAF is engaged in the exploration and production of crude petroleum, and refining and distribution of petroleum products. The Company manufactures and sells products including automobile lubricants, lubricants for heavy vehicles etc.