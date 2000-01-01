Estrella Resources Ltd (ASX:ESR)
Company Info - ESR
- Market CapAUD4.810m
- SymbolASX:ESR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ESR1
Company Profile
Estrella Resources Ltd is a metals exploration company based in Australia. The company owns two tenements, Saturno and Mecurio, in a Chile copper project.