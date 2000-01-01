Estrella Resources Ltd (ASX:ESR)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD4.810m
  • SymbolASX:ESR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ESR1

Estrella Resources Ltd is a metals exploration company based in Australia. The company owns two tenements, Saturno and Mecurio, in a Chile copper project.

