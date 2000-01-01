Company Profile

eSun Holdings Ltd is engaged in the property and film businesses. Its activities are functioned through various segments namely Property Development; Property Investment; Media and Entertainment; Film Production and Distribution; Cinema Operation; and Corporate and Others of which it derives most of the income from property investment; media and film segment. The Property Investment segment refers to invests in apartments, commercial and office buildings for rental, as well as cultural, leisure and others. The Media and Entertainment segment is engaged in media and entertainment-related businesses and Film Production and Distribution segment is engaged in the production and distribution of films. All the operations are functioned through China.