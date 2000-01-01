Etablissements Maurel & Prom Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:MAU)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAU
- Market Cap€347.470m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MAU
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINFR0000051070
Company Profile
Etablissements Maurel & Prom is a part of the oil & gas industry in France. It specializes in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. Its activities are split into three segments, namely Exploration, Production and Drilling. The production of hydrocarbons being its primary activity generates the bulk of the company's revenues. The Production segment focuses on the production of hydrocarbons in Gabon (oil) and Tanzania. The Drilling segment is known for its ownership of a fleet of drilling rigs. Most of the company's revenue is generated through its activities in Africa.Etablissements Maurel & Prom is active in the oil exploration and production market. Its primary activity is the production of hydrocarbons in Africa. It also conducts drilling operations through its fleet of drilling rigs.