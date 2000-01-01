Etalon Group GDR (LSE:ETLN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ETLN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ETLN
- Market Cap$510.270m
- SymbolLSE:ETLN
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS29760G1031
Company Profile
Etalon Group PLC is engaged in residential development in the Saint Petersburg Metropolitan area and Moscow Metropolitan area in Russia. It operates in three reportable segments; Residential Development, Construction services and Other operations.