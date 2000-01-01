Etalon Group GDR (LSE:ETLN)

UK company
  • Market Cap$510.270m
  • SymbolLSE:ETLN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29760G1031

Company Profile

Etalon Group PLC is engaged in residential development in the Saint Petersburg Metropolitan area and Moscow Metropolitan area in Russia. It operates in three reportable segments; Residential Development, Construction services and Other operations.

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .