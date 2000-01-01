Eternity Investment Ltd (SEHK:764)
- Market CapHKD595.860m
- SymbolSEHK:764
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- ISINBMG320501254
Company Profile
Eternity Investment Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in design and sale of jewelry products, sells financial assets, provides money lending services, distributes & sub-license film, and leases rental properties.