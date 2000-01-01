Eternity Investment Ltd (SEHK:764)

APAC company
Company Info - 764

  • Market CapHKD595.860m
  • SymbolSEHK:764
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG320501254

Company Profile

Eternity Investment Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in design and sale of jewelry products, sells financial assets, provides money lending services, distributes & sub-license film, and leases rental properties.

