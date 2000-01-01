Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and retails home furnishings and accessories. The firm conducts activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ethan Allen Global, Inc., which operates through its own subsidiaries. The company does business across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The vast majority of the firm's products are produced in its U.S. plants. The company's activities are divided between its Wholesale unit that includes case goods, upholstered products, and home accents, and its Retail segment. The majority of revenue within Wholesale is generated by upholstered products, and the majority of revenue for the overall company is derived from the Retail segment. Geographically, most of the company's revenue is produced in the U.S.Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates in the home furnishing industry. Its suite of products includes furniture, bedding, lighting and rugs.