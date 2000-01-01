Ethernity Networks Ltd Registered Shs (LSE:ENET)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ENET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ENET

  • Market Cap£14.160m
  • SymbolLSE:ENET
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011410359

Company Profile

Ethernity Networks Ltd is a technology solutions provider. It develops and delivers high-end network processing technology used in high end carrier ethernet applications across the telecom, mobile, security and data centre markets.

Latest ENET news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ENET Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .