Company Profile

Etherstack PLC specializes in communications wireless technology. It primarily designs, develops and deploys wireless communications software and products. It develops software for use in transceivers, which enables the transceiver to communicate with a radio network and other transceivers. In addition, it also licenses its software and designs to companies who manufacture telecommunication equipment primarily for government public safety agencies and utilities. Geographically, the firm operates through the region of the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.Etherstack PLC specializes in communications wireless technology. It primarily designs, develops and deploys wireless communications software and products.