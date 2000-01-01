Ethos Gold Corp (TSX:ECC)

North American company
Market Info - ECC

Company Info - ECC

  • Market CapCAD9.800m
  • SymbolTSX:ECC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29766C1068

Company Profile

Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration stage company. It is principally engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of economically viable mineral properties.

Latest ECC news

