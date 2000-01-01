Company Profile

E-Trade is one of the largest direct-to-investor platforms in the United States and housed over $500 billion of invested assets and client cash at the end of 2019. The company generates interest income on noninvested cash on its platform, trading commissions, service charges including payment for order flow, and fees from stock plan administration. Almost all the company’s revenue is generated within the U.S.E*TRADE Financial Corp is a financial services company. It provides brokerage and related products and services to individual retail investors. It also provides investor-focused banking products and sweep deposits to retail investors.