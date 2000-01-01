Company Profile

Etrion Corp is a solar energy development company. The company is engaged in developing and operating solar power generation plants. The operational solar power projects of the company are located in Japan and Chile. Its operational solar power projects of the company are located in Japan. The group operates project Salvador in Chile, while Misawa, Shizukuishi, and Mito are some of the projects located in Japan. It generates revenue from Solar energy Japan. The company sells electricity production to the Japanese public utilities such as Tokyo Electric Power Company, Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Inc and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.